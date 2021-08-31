Menu
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

55,821 KM

$14,298

+ tax & licensing
$14,298

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto

905-721-1200

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT V6 AWD

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT V6 AWD

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,298

+ taxes & licensing

55,821KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7989744
  Stock #: 178131
  VIN: 2GNFLNE56C6178131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,821 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY SLICK WHITE ON BLACK CHEVROLET SPORTS-UTILITY VEHICLE EQUIPEED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE 6 CYLINDER 3.0L VVT ENGINE, LOADED W/ THE 2LT ALL-WHEEL DRIVE PACKAGE, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, PIONEER PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, LEATHER/POWER AND HEATED SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, TINTED WINDOWS, HEATED/POWER SIDE VIEW MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, WARRANTY AND MUCH MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included

Boss Auto

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

