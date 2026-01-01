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2012 Chevrolet Malibu

212,000 KM

Details Features

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2012 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn

Watch This Vehicle
14030718

2012 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn

Location

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-571-1277

  1. 1777666687038
  2. 1777666687482
  3. 1777666687948
  4. 1777666688347
  5. 1777666688747
  6. 1777666689148
  7. 1777666689539
  8. 1777666689941
  9. 1777666690351
  10. 1777666690756
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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
212,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1g1zd5euxcf129765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
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905-571-1277

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$6,999

+ taxes & licensing>

A&P Auto Centre

905-571-1277

2012 Chevrolet Malibu