2012 Chevrolet Orlando
1LT
Location
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
289-653-1993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 143,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Chevy Orlando Sport SUV-FWD- 7 Passengers--One Owner-Alloy Wheels-On Snow Tires-Keyless Entry-Air Conditioning-Two Sets of Keys-Power Windows-Power Locks-...ect
Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
==== Buy with confidence; ====
We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC).
Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)
Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins .
For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.
766 Simcoe Street South
Oshawa, on.
289 -653-1993
Looking for a spacious and reliable vehicle that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2012 Chevrolet Orlando 1LT, now available at Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. This black SUV/crossover with a black interior is perfect for families on the go, with plenty of room for passengers and cargo. It's powered by a reliable 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and features a smooth-shifting automatic transmission. This Orlando has been well-maintained and has only 143,000 km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable driving ahead.
Get ready to enjoy the open road with this Chevrolet Orlando. It offers a host of features that make driving a pleasure, including comfortable bucket seats, a convenient tilt steering wheel, and power windows, locks, and mirrors for ultimate convenience. Stay safe and comfortable in any weather with features like heated mirrors, air conditioning, and rear window defrost. Plus, this Orlando comes with winter tires, so you can confidently navigate through the Canadian winters.
Here are five features that make this 2012 Chevrolet Orlando a great choice:
- Spacious and versatile interior: Perfect for families and hauling cargo.
- Comfortable and convenient features: Enjoy bucket seats, a tilt steering wheel, and power windows, locks, and mirrors.
- Year-round driving confidence: Heated mirrors, air conditioning, and winter tires ensure a comfortable ride no matter the season.
- Reliable and fuel-efficient engine: The 2.4L 4-cylinder engine is known for its reliability and fuel efficiency.
- Peace of mind: This Orlando has been well-maintained and comes with a warranty, giving you peace of mind.
Vehicle Features
