2012 Chevrolet Sonic

187,000 KM

$4,995 + tax & licensing

4 Cylinder Engine, 5 Speed Manual Transmission, Red in Colour, Air, Tilt, PW, PL, Power Mirrors, Delay Wipers, CD Player and more. Runs and Drives Very Well. $4995+tax & licensing. CERTIFIED. Warranty Available. Phone: (905) 579-6777 or (905) 718-5032. OLYMPIA AUTO CENTRE.  Visit our new location at 226 Bloor Street East, Oshawa. Just West of Ritson Road on North side of Street. Directly across from The Bakers Table Bakery.  25 years in business, since 1999. Appointments available Monday thru Saturday from 1-9. Sunday 3-7. Thank you.

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

187,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

Location

Olympia Auto Center

226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6

905-579-6777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
187,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 187,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Cylinder Engine, 5 Speed Manual Transmission, Red in Colour, Air, Tilt, PW, PL, Power Mirrors, Delay Wipers, CD Player and more. Runs and Drives Very Well. $4995+tax & licensing. CERTIFIED. Warranty Available. Phone: (905) 579-6777 or (905) 718-5032. OLYMPIA AUTO CENTRE.  Visit our new location at 226 Bloor Street East, Oshawa. Just West of Ritson Road on North side of Street. Directly across from The Baker's Table Bakery.  25 years in business, since 1999. Appointments available Monday thru Saturday from 1-9. Sunday 3-7. Thank you. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Olympia Auto Center

Olympia Auto Center

226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Olympia Auto Center

905-579-6777

2012 Chevrolet Sonic