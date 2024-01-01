2012 Chevrolet Sonic

Menu
<p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; font-size: 18px;>***EXTRAORDINARILY LOW MILEAGE***EXCELLENT CONDITION BLACK ON BLACK VERY FUEL EFFICIENT CHEVROLET HATCHBACK ALREADY SITTING ON NEW WINTER TIRES JUST IN TIME FOR THE SEASON, EQUIPPED W/ THE ECO FRIENDLY 4 CYLINDER 1.8L ECOTECH DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, ON-STAR ASSIST, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, AIR CONDITIONING, AM/FM/XM/CD RADIO, CERTIFIED W/ WARRANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!</span></p>

45,139 KM

Details Description Features

Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2LT

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1JC6EH1C4126435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

***EXTRAORDINARILY LOW MILEAGE***EXCELLENT CONDITION BLACK ON BLACK VERY FUEL EFFICIENT CHEVROLET HATCHBACK ALREADY SITTING ON NEW WINTER TIRES JUST IN TIME FOR THE SEASON, EQUIPPED W/ THE ECO FRIENDLY 4 CYLINDER 1.8L ECOTECH DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, ON-STAR ASSIST, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, AIR CONDITIONING, AM/FM/XM/CD RADIO, CERTIFIED W/ WARRANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

