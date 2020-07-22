2012 Chevrolet Sonic...

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Theft System Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection

