2012 Dodge Avenger

181,022 KM

Details Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

SXT

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

181,022KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8986537
  • VIN: 1C3CDZCB4CN103369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,022 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-XXXX

905-721-8168

