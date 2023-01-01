Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Dodge Charger

272,972 KM

Details Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Charger

2012 Dodge Charger

SXT Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Charger

SXT Plus

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1685642398
  2. 1685642402
  3. 1685642405
  4. 1685642410
  5. 1685642414
  6. 1685642418
  7. 1685642422
  8. 1685642426
  9. 1685642429
  10. 1685642433
  11. 1685642436
  12. 1685642439
  13. 1685642442
  14. 1685642448
  15. 1685642453
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
272,972KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10017750
  • VIN: 2C3CDXHG9CH247100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 272,972 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

2012 Dodge Charger S...
 272,972 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT
 192,293 KM
$28,999 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Savana
231,969 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory