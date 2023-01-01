$6,999+ tax & licensing
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
905-721-8168
2012 Dodge Charger
SXT Plus
Location
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-721-8168
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
272,972KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10017750
- VIN: 2C3CDXHG9CH247100
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 272,972 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
