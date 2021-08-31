Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

182,789 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

SXT | Stow & Go | DVD | Cam | Alloys | Pwr Windows

Location

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

182,789KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8070655
  • Stock #: 157
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4CR147981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 182,789 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Light Graystone Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Full Stow & Go Seating, Power Windows All Around, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Telescopic Steering, Factory Installed Back-Up Camera and DVD Player, Roof Rack, Tinted Glass, Rear Spoiler, Alloy Wheels with All-Season Tires, Power Driver's Seat with Lumbar Support, Dual & Rear Climate Control, Rear Split & Folding Seats, USB & Aux Input, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
"Overall the van is in pretty good shape, the reverse camera, DVD player, power windows, etc are all in excellent working condition. The body has a couple of imperfections but nothing critical. Overall the van drives well and handles just as it should! Local new car dealership trade-in, if you're looking for a reliable minivan, look no further! Come down and check it out! " -Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

