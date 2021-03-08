2012 Dodge Journey

+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase! Please note: Our website is in the final stages of being built, in the meantime, if you have any questions, comments, or concerns, please don't hesitate to reach out via e-mail or telephone. We're open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111.
Vehicle Highlights:
Pearl White Tri-Coat Exterior on White Leather Interior, 6 Cylinder Engine, A W D, Power Sunroof, Power & Heated Seats With Lumbar Support, Power Group, Proximity Key, Push Button Start, Factory Remote Starter, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Roof Rack, Tinted Glass, Back-Up Sensors, Cruise Control, Telescopic Steering, Rear Cargo Cover, Dual Climate Control and Much More!
Manager's Notes:
"What a stunner! This truck comes with the V6 motor, which is the one you want. If you've ever driven one with a 4 Cylinder, you'd understand why. Aside from the driveability factor, the V6 is a better, more durable engine. I picked up this car from Scarborough and drove it to our dealership in Oshawa and was amazed by how smooth it was. Literally drives like new! The body is in great shape and the interior is just as sharp. This AWD R/T model is a gem, we're sure you're going to love it!" - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2.
1-905-576-8111
