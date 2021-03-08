Menu
2012 Dodge Journey

199,279 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

416-320-1462

2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Alloys | Fog Lights

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Alloys | Fog Lights

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

416-320-1462

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

199,279KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6658766
  • Stock #: 006
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG4CT154524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,279 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase! Please note: Our website is in the final stages of being built, in the meantime, if you have any questions, comments, or concerns, please don't hesitate to reach out via e-mail or telephone. We're open 7 days a week to accommodate you! 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Pearl White Tri-Coat Exterior on White Leather Interior, 6 Cylinder Engine, A W D, Power Sunroof, Power & Heated Seats With Lumbar Support, Power Group, Proximity Key, Push Button Start, Factory Remote Starter, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Roof Rack, Tinted Glass, Back-Up Sensors, Cruise Control, Telescopic Steering, Rear Cargo Cover, Dual Climate Control and Much More! 

Manager's Notes: 
"What a stunner! This truck comes with the V6 motor, which is the one you want. If you've ever driven one with a 4 Cylinder, you'd understand why. Aside from the driveability factor, the V6 is a better, more durable engine. I picked up this car from Scarborough and drove it to our dealership in Oshawa and was amazed by how smooth it was. Literally drives like new! The body is in great shape and the interior is just as sharp. This AWD R/T model is a gem, we're sure you're going to love it!" - Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

416-320-1462

