Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Fiat 500

106,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,795

+ taxes & licensing

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

Contact Seller
2012 Fiat 500

2012 Fiat 500

Lounge

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Fiat 500

Lounge

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,795

+ taxes & licensing

106,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6164103
  • VIN: 3C3CFFCR1CT108079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Green
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 FIAT 500 LOUNG--great on cas-perfect for commuters-leather Seats-SunRoof-Keyless Entry - Power Windows- Alloy Wheels- Power Locks-... ect. WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN" We are a proud member of OMVIC and UCDA. Car proof reports are available upon request" We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins For more information please visit our website www.oshawafineautosales.ca or call 2896531993 .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from. Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. 766 Simcoe Street South, in Oshawa , just south of 401 and Bloor street, corner of Erie street and Simcoe-IN EXCELLENT CONDITIONS.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

2010 Hyundai Santa F...
 151,000 KM
$8,799 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota RAV4 BASE
 177,000 KM
$9,299 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 146,000 KM
$8,295 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

Call Dealer

289-653-XXXX

(click to show)

289-653-1993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory