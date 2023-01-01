Menu
2012 Ford Escape

126,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

2012 Ford Escape

2012 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr Limited

2012 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr Limited

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

126,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10276545
  • VIN: 1FMCU9EG8CKC30143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ford Escapr Limited - Low Kms for the year, Drives and Runs Smooth and Great. Loaded with 4WD, Power window and lock, Power seats, leather seats, Heated seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Alloy wheel and so Much More...

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"

 

Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
==== Buy with confidence; ====
We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC). 

Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)

 

Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins .

For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.

 

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.

 

289 -653-1993

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
