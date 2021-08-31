2012 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,498 + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 4 0 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 7688563

7688563 Stock #: C31250

C31250 VIN: 1FMCU0D77CKC31250

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 63,402 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Split Rear Seat Lumbar Support Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Warranty Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.