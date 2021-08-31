Menu
2012 Ford Escape

63,402 KM

$9,498

+ tax & licensing
$9,498

+ taxes & licensing

2012 Ford Escape

2012 Ford Escape

XLT

2012 Ford Escape

XLT

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,498

+ taxes & licensing

63,402KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7688563
  • Stock #: C31250
  • VIN: 1FMCU0D77CKC31250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,402 KM

Vehicle Description

**LOW MILEAGE** VERY RELIABLE 4 CYLINDER 2.5L ENGINE, POWER LOCKS AND WINDOWS, POWER SEATS,  HEATED SIDE VIEW MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, AIR CONDITIONING, SAFETY AND WARRANTY INCLUDED AND MORE! *** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Bluetooth
Warranty Included

