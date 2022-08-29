$10,498+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Escape
XLT 4WD
Boss Auto
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
905-721-1200
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,498
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9078109
- Stock #: B85996
- VIN: 1FMCU9DG8CKB85996
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,057 KM
Vehicle Description
EXCELLENT CONDITION FOUR-WHEEL DRIVE FORD SPORTS-UTILITY VEHICLE EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE 6 CYLINDER 3.0L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ POWER LOCKS AND WINDOWS, TINTED WINDOWS, FOG LIGHTS, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, ALLOY RIMS, POWER SEATS, HEATED SIDE VIEW MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, AIR CONDITIONING, SAFETY AND WARRANTY INCLUDED AND MUCH MORE! *** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!
Vehicle Features
