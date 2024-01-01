$15,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Ford F-150
XTR
2012 Ford F-150
XTR
Location
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-721-8168
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
185,053KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTFW1ET9CFB37778
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 185,053 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Warranty
Warranty Available
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
2019 Nissan Frontier Sv Midnight 124,014 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 SLT 301,958 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
2009 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 309,089 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Call Dealer
905-721-XXXX(click to show)
905-721-8168
Alternate Numbers647-808-7929
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
905-721-8168
2012 Ford F-150