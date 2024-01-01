$14,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford F-150
XTR | Supercrew | 6 Seater | 4x4 | Pirelli Tires +
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
905-576-8111
Advertised Unfit
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 177,626 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
Vehicle Highlights:
Black Ebony Exterior on Grey Cloth Interior, 5.0 L V8 Engine, 4 x 4 Drivetrain, 6 Passenger Seating, Power Group, SuperCrew, Chrome Running Boards, Chrome Finished Alloy Wheels with Pirelli All-Terrain Tires, Power Group, Rear Folding Seats, Box Liner, Tow Package, Cold Air Conditioning, and much more!
Manager's Notes:
Nice shape inside and out. Local Ontario truck with low mileage. The body is in great shape! Need help financing? Let us do what we do and get you the best rate possible for your credit! Why wait? Call now and book your appointment! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $995 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
Vehicle Features
