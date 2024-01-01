Menu
We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Black Ebony Exterior on Grey Cloth Interior, 5.0 L V8 Engine, 4 x 4 Drivetrain, 6 Passenger Seating, Power Group, SuperCrew, Chrome Running Boards, Chrome Finished Alloy Wheels with Pirelli All-Terrain Tires, Power Group, Rear Folding Seats, Box Liner, Tow Package, Cold Air Conditioning, and much more!    

Managers Notes: 
Nice shape inside and out. Local Ontario truck with low mileage. The body is in great shape! Need help financing? Let us do what we do and get you the best rate possible for your credit! Why wait? Call now and book your appointment! - Mina Morris

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If youre not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as unfit which simply means, you wont be able to drive the car home unless its certified. Certification is available for an additional $995 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

2012 Ford F-150

177,626 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford F-150

XTR | Supercrew | 6 Seater | 4x4 | Pirelli Tires +

2012 Ford F-150

XTR | Supercrew | 6 Seater | 4x4 | Pirelli Tires +

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $995

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
177,626KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EF9CFA46441

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 177,626 KM

Vehicle Description

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Child Seat Anchors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
905-576-8111

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2012 Ford F-150