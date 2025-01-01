$12,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Ford F-150
XTR
2012 Ford F-150
XTR
Location
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-721-8168
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
243,935KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ET8CKD90033
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 243,935 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
2019 RAM 2500 Big Horn 215,656 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 116,973 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 278,066 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-721-XXXX(click to show)
905-721-8168
Alternate Numbers647-808-7929
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
905-721-8168
2012 Ford F-150