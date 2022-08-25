Menu
2012 Ford F-150

132,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT

2012 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

132,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9006280
  • VIN: 1FTFX1ET5CKE00501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew 145" XLT-V6-3.5L--BlueTooth-A/C Power Windows /Locks/ Mirrors-Low Km,s- One Owner-Alloy Wheels-..lots more 

 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"

Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
==== Buy with confidence; ====
We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC). 

Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)

Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins .

For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.

289 -653-1993

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Trailer Hitch
Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

