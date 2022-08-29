$17,995+ tax & licensing
905-576-8111
2012 Ford F-150
SuperCrew | 6.5 Ft Bed | 4x4 | 6 Seater | Tinted
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $995
$17,995
- Listing ID: 9191788
- Stock #: 257
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF5CFB75986
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 222,031 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Rates as low as 5.9% [OAC]. All credits approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
Vehicle Highlights:
Tuxedo Black Metallic Exterior on Grey Cloth Interior, 5.0 V8 Engine, Automatic Transmission, SuperCrew, 4 x 4 Drivetrain, 6 Passenger Seating, Reverse Camera, Alloy Wheels with Near-New Michelin Defender Tires, Factory Running Boards, Power Group, Tinted Glass, Ford Bed Liner, Cruise Control, Telescopic Steering, Tow Package, Trailer Brake Module, Split & Folding Rear Seats, Chrome Exterior Trim, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
This 2012 Ford F-150 is in pristine condition. Only one previous owner and a clean Carfax Canada report! The body is nearly perfect and the interior is still in excellent shape! You can tell this truck was loved and well looked after. The last two photos are of the cab corners, it has been regularly undercoated and the cab corners are still like new! This truck is ready to get the job done! Hard to find with the 6.5 Foot box and even harder to find in this condition. The first person to come and see this truck will buy it. So don't wait! Call now and book your appointment! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
Vehicle Features
