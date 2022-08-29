Menu
2012 Ford F-150

222,031 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

SuperCrew | 6.5 Ft Bed | 4x4 | 6 Seater | Tinted

2012 Ford F-150

SuperCrew | 6.5 Ft Bed | 4x4 | 6 Seater | Tinted

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $995

Sale

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

222,031KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9191788
  • Stock #: 257
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF5CFB75986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 222,031 KM

Vehicle Description

We accept all trades! Financing available! Rates as low as 5.9% [OAC]. All credits approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory! 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Tuxedo Black Metallic Exterior on Grey Cloth Interior, 5.0 V8 Engine, Automatic Transmission, SuperCrew, 4 x 4 Drivetrain, 6 Passenger Seating, Reverse Camera, Alloy Wheels with Near-New Michelin Defender Tires, Factory Running Boards, Power Group, Tinted Glass, Ford Bed Liner, Cruise Control, Telescopic Steering, Tow Package, Trailer Brake Module, Split & Folding Rear Seats, Chrome Exterior Trim, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
This 2012 Ford F-150 is in pristine condition. Only one previous owner and a clean Carfax Canada report! The body is nearly perfect and the interior is still in excellent shape! You can tell this truck was loved and well looked after. The last two photos are of the cab corners, it has been regularly undercoated and the cab corners are still like new! This truck is ready to get the job done! Hard to find with the 6.5 Foot box and even harder to find in this condition. The first person to come and see this truck will buy it. So don't wait! Call now and book your appointment! - Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Split Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

