2012 Ford F-150

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $995

Sale $17,995 + taxes & licensing 2 2 2 , 0 3 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9191788

9191788 Stock #: 257

257 VIN: 1FTFW1EF5CFB75986

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 222,031 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Child Seat Anchors Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Trip Computer Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Split Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.