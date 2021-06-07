Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Focus

151,964 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

Titanium | Auto | Leather | Roof | Navi | Alloys

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Focus

Titanium | Auto | Leather | Roof | Navi | Alloys

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

  1. 1623712987
  2. 1623712989
  3. 1623712988
  4. 1623712991
  5. 1623712992
  6. 1623712990
  7. 1623712990
  8. 1623712991
  9. 1623712991
  10. 1623712990
  11. 1623712990
  12. 1623712991
  13. 1623712987
  14. 1623712986
  15. 1623712987
  16. 1623712990
  17. 1623712991
  18. 1623712991
  19. 1623712991
  20. 1623712991
  21. 1623713013
  22. 1623713024
  23. 1623713024
  24. 1623713025
  25. 1623713024
  26. 1623713022
  27. 1623713022
  28. 1623713025
  29. 1623713025
  30. 1623713025
  31. 1623713023
  32. 1623713024
  33. 1623713024
  34. 1623713025
  35. 1623713025
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

151,964KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7196915
  • Stock #: 062
  • VIN: 1FAHP3N29CL186849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,964 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Sterling Grey Metallic Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power & Heated Seats, Power Sunroof, Navigation System & Back-Up Sensors, Power Group, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels with Near Near All-Season Tires, Rear Spoiler, Cruise Control, Telescopic Steering, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Rear Folding Seats, Cargo Security Cover, Proximity Key Access & Push Button Start, Sony Sound System and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
"Nice, clean unit. Drives great and handles just as it should. Fully loaded of course because you deserve the best and everything is working as it should! The body is in excellent cosmetic condition and the interior has been well maintained. Come down and check it out, you won't be disappointed!" - Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Automobiles

2011 Dodge Journey R...
 239,903 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Escape XLT...
 161,520 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic
2016 Subaru Forester...
 191,978 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Email True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

Call Dealer

905-576-XXXX

(click to show)

905-576-8111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory