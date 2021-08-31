Menu
2012 Ford Fusion

102,643 KM

$10,998

+ tax & licensing
$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto

905-721-1200

2012 Ford Fusion

2012 Ford Fusion

SEL AWD

2012 Ford Fusion

SEL AWD

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

102,643KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8066668
  • Stock #: 343135
  • VIN: 3FAHP0CG2CR343135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,643 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY SHARP BLACK ON BLACK FULLY LOADED FORD SEDAN EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE 6 CYLINDER 3.0L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, LEATHER/HEATED AND POWER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, SPORTS ROOF RACK W/ HITCH, REAR PARK ASSIST SENSORS, HEATED SIDEVIEW MIRRORS, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER LOCKS AND WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Boss Auto

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

