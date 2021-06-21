+ taxes & licensing
905-728-6511
56 Bloor St. East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2012 Ford Mustang V6 Premium Coupe, Blue on black, Auto with 19" alloys. Vehicle runs and drives excellent. Clean and well looked maintained and looked after. No winters. $13950 + HST and licensing. Warranty available. Due to the ongoing CV19 pandemic we are open by appointment only. Please call or email for further information or to arrange a viewing or inspection/test drive. Thank you for your understanding due to the current circumstances .
