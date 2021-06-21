Menu
2012 Ford Mustang

143,500 KM

Details Description Features

$13,950

+ tax & licensing
$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

ENG Automotive Group

905-728-6511

Premium

Location

56 Bloor St. East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M2

905-728-6511

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

143,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7441325
  • Stock #: 225346
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8AM7C5225346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 143,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ford Mustang V6 Premium Coupe, Blue on black, Auto with 19" alloys. Vehicle runs and drives excellent. Clean and well looked maintained and looked after. No winters. $13950 + HST and licensing. Warranty available. Due to the ongoing CV19 pandemic we are open by appointment only. Please call or email for further information or to arrange a viewing or inspection/test drive. Thank you for your understanding due to the current circumstances . 

Vehicle Features

Premium
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Manuals
2 X Key FOBS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.



56 Bloor St. East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M2

905-728-6511

