Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Transit Connect

140,039 KM

Details Description Features

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Transit Connect

2012 Ford Transit Connect

XLT | Cargo | Ladder Rack | Pwr Group | Very Clean

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Transit Connect

XLT | Cargo | Ladder Rack | Pwr Group | Very Clean

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

  1. 1615851968
  2. 1615851971
  3. 1615851969
  4. 1615851973
  5. 1615851969
  6. 1615851973
  7. 1615851973
  8. 1615851973
  9. 1615851972
  10. 1615851974
  11. 1615851974
  12. 1615851973
  13. 1615851974
  14. 1615851975
  15. 1615851975
  16. 1615851974
  17. 1615851975
  18. 1615851974
  19. 1615851973
  20. 1615851988
  21. 1615851989
  22. 1615851989
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

140,039KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6686450
  • VIN: NM0LS7BN8CT105006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 140,039 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase! Please note: Our website is in the final stages of being built, in the meantime, if you have any questions, comments, or concerns, please don't hesitate to reach out via e-mail or telephone. We're open 7 days a week to accommodate you! 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Frozen White Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Group, Air Condition, Rear Cargo Liner, Ladder Rack, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering & More! *This vehicle qualifies for financing!*

Manager's Notes: 
"Perfect for just about any delivery driver or construction worker. This is a very clean unit, the body is in excellent shape and the interior is also in excellent shape. The rear cargo area has a liner to protect the actual paint and body from scratches/damage. Drives great and is ready to go! Don't wait until it's gone because there are a lot of these out there but only a few in this condition." - Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Automobiles

2011 Kia Optima EX |...
 162,609 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2010 BMW 328 Coupe |...
 162,369 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Malib...
 194,116 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic

Email True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

Call Dealer

905-576-XXXX

(click to show)

905-576-8111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory