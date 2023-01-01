2012 GMC Sierra 1500

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $995

Sale $14,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 0 , 9 3 3 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10159374

10159374 Stock #: 328

328 VIN: 3GTP2UEA0CG230008

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 210,933 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Front Reading Lamps Rear Reading Lamps Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Split Rear Seat Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Comfort Climate Control Convenience Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.