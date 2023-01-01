Menu
2012 GMC Sierra 1500

210,933 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

Nevada Ed | Crew Cab | 4x4 | 6 Seater | Alloys ++

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

Nevada Ed | Crew Cab | 4x4 | 6 Seater | Alloys ++

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $995

Sale

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

210,933KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10159374
  • Stock #: 328
  • VIN: 3GTP2UEA0CG230008

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 210,933 KM

We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory! 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Quicksilver Metallic Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, V8 4.8 Engine, 4 x 4 Drivetrain, Crew Cab, 6 Passenger, Chrome Finished Alloy Wheels with Goodyear Wrangler A/T Tires, Cold Air Conditioning, Tow Package, Bedliner, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering, and much more!    

Solid truck inside and out, the body is in exceptional condition as it was undercoated by its previous owner regularly. Minor wear and tear for a truck this age but overall, it shows great and drives very well. Local Ontario truck, Clean Carfax Canada report, this is a solid truck ready to rock and roll. - Mina Morris

Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $995 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Climate Control

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-XXXX

905-576-8111

