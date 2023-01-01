$14,995+ tax & licensing
2012 GMC Sierra 1500
Nevada Ed | Crew Cab | 4x4 | 6 Seater | Alloys ++
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $995
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 210,933 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Highlights:
Quicksilver Metallic Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, V8 4.8 Engine, 4 x 4 Drivetrain, Crew Cab, 6 Passenger, Chrome Finished Alloy Wheels with Goodyear Wrangler A/T Tires, Cold Air Conditioning, Tow Package, Bedliner, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering, and much more!
Manager's Notes:
Solid truck inside and out, the body is in exceptional condition as it was undercoated by its previous owner regularly. Minor wear and tear for a truck this age but overall, it shows great and drives very well. Local Ontario truck, Clean Carfax Canada report, this is a solid truck ready to rock and roll. - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $995 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
