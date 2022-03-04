Menu
2012 GMC Sierra 1500

191,841 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

Nevada Ed | Crew Cab | 4x4 | 6 Seater | Tonneau ++

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

Nevada Ed | Crew Cab | 4x4 | 6 Seater | Tonneau ++

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $995

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

191,841KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8624810
  Stock #: 205
  VIN: 3GTP2UEA8CG191099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 191,841 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Light Cashmere Exterior on Grey Cloth Interior, Crew Cab, 6 Passenger, 4 x 4 Drivetrain, Power Group, Cold Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Chrome Finished Alloy Wheels, Soft Folding Tonneau Cover, Steering Wheel Controls, Tilt Steering, Running Boards, Tinted Glass, Bed Liner, Tow Package, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
"Well preserved and looked after, this 2012 GMC Sierra SL Nevada Edition is a local new car dealership trade-in. Perfect for contractors and hobbyists who need a truck that can do it all! The truck is in great cosmetic and mechanical condition. Everything is working as it should, this isn't one you want to miss! Call now and book your appointment!" -Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Climate Control
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

