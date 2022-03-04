$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 GMC Sierra 1500
Nevada Ed | Crew Cab | 4x4 | 6 Seater | Tonneau ++
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $995
- Listing ID: 8624810
- Stock #: 205
- VIN: 3GTP2UEA8CG191099
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 191,841 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
Light Cashmere Exterior on Grey Cloth Interior, Crew Cab, 6 Passenger, 4 x 4 Drivetrain, Power Group, Cold Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Chrome Finished Alloy Wheels, Soft Folding Tonneau Cover, Steering Wheel Controls, Tilt Steering, Running Boards, Tinted Glass, Bed Liner, Tow Package, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
"Well preserved and looked after, this 2012 GMC Sierra SL Nevada Edition is a local new car dealership trade-in. Perfect for contractors and hobbyists who need a truck that can do it all! The truck is in great cosmetic and mechanical condition. Everything is working as it should, this isn't one you want to miss! Call now and book your appointment!" -Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
Vehicle Features
