2012 GMC Sierra 1500

Listing ID: 8624810

8624810 Stock #: 205

205 VIN: 3GTP2UEA8CG191099

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 191,841 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Tow Hooks Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Front Reading Lamps Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Convenience Keyless Entry Passenger Vanity Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Split Rear Seat Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

