2012 GMC Sierra 1500

188,883 KM

$13,989

+ tax & licensing
4WD Crew Cab 143.5" SL Nevada Edition

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" SL Nevada Edition

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

188,883KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9092239
  • VIN: 3GTP2UEA1CG227389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 188,883 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

