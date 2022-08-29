Menu
2012 GMC Sierra 1500

197,717 KM

Details Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SL

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SL

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

197,717KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9186424
  VIN: 3GTP1UEA9CG176789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,717 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Directions Website Inventory