<p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; font-size: 18px;>***LOW MILEAGE***VERY SHARP LOOKING RED ON BLACK GMC SPORTS-UTILITY VEHICLE W/ EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE 4 CYLINDER 2.4L ECOTECH ENGINE, LOADED W/ THE SLE2 TRIM PACKAGE, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, UPGRADED PIONEER PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER AND HEATED SEATS, FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, TINTED WINDOWS, HEATED/POWER SIDE VIEW MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, WARRANTY AND MUCH MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety. Please visit www.bossauto.ca for more details!</span></p>

2012 GMC Terrain

86,043 KM

$10,998

+ tax & licensing
2012 GMC Terrain

SLE2

2012 GMC Terrain

SLE2

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,043KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GKALSEK1C6261123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,043 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Boss Auto

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto

905-721-1200

2012 GMC Terrain