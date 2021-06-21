2012 GMC Terrain

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7361987

7361987 VIN: 2GKFLREK5C6295726

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Theft System Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Back-Up Camera Telematics Navigation from Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.