$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Accord
EX
2012 Honda Accord
EX
Location
Shuaib Auto
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
(647) 303-7143
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 284,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Honda accord ex 4 door automatic in excellent condition comes certified
power windows
power locks
keyless entry
tilted stearing
power stearing
cruise control
power side mirror
ac
am/fm/cd Bluetooth
tinted windows
sunroof
great on gas 4 cyclinder
car comes certified warranty available
$7400 plus applicable taxes
financing available all credit welcome
SHUAIB AUTO
766 SIMCOE
STREET SOUTH
OSHAWA
647 303 7143
SHUAIBAUTO.COM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Shuaib Auto
Email Shuaib Auto
Shuaib Auto
Call Dealer
(647) 303-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(647) 303-7143