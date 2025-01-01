Menu
<p>2012 Honda accord ex 4 door automatic in excellent condition comes certified </p><p>power windows </p><p>power locks </p><p>keyless entry </p><p>tilted stearing </p><p>power stearing </p><p>cruise control </p><p>power side mirror </p><p>ac </p><p>am/fm/cd Bluetooth </p><p>tinted windows </p><p>sunroof </p><p>great on gas 4 cyclinder </p><p>car comes certified  warranty available </p><p> </p><p>$7400 plus applicable taxes </p><p>financing available all credit welcome </p><p> </p><p>SHUAIB AUTO </p><p>766 SIMCOE </p><p>STREET SOUTH </p><p>OSHAWA </p><p>647 303 7143</p><p>SHUAIBAUTO.COM </p><p> </p>

284,000 KM

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
284,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCP2F78CA801056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 284,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

