2012 Honda accord ex 4 door automatic in excellent condition comes certified power windows power locks keyless entry tilted stearing power stearing cruise control power side mirror ac am/fm/cd Bluetooth tinted windows sunroof great on gas 4 cyclinder car comes certified warranty available $6300plus applicable taxes financing available all credit welcome SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143 SHUAIBAUTO.COM

2012 Honda Accord

284,000 KM

$6,300

+ taxes & licensing
Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Excellent Condition

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
2012 Honda accord ex 4 door automatic in excellent condition comes certified power windows power locks keyless entry tilted stearing power stearing cruise control power side mirror ac am/fm/cd Bluetooth tinted windows sunroof great on gas 4 cyclinder car comes certified warranty available $6300plus applicable taxes financing available all credit welcome SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143 SHUAIBAUTO.COM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

