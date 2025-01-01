$6,300+ taxes & licensing
2012 Honda Accord
EX
2012 Honda Accord
EX
Location
Shuaib Auto
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
(647) 303-7143
Certified
$6,300
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 284,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Honda accord ex 4 door automatic in excellent condition comes certified power windows power locks keyless entry tilted stearing power stearing cruise control power side mirror ac am/fm/cd Bluetooth tinted windows sunroof great on gas 4 cyclinder car comes certified warranty available $6300plus applicable taxes financing available all credit welcome SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143 SHUAIBAUTO.COM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Shuaib Auto
Email Shuaib Auto
Shuaib Auto
Call Dealer
(647) 303-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
(647) 303-7143