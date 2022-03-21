$10,495+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Civic
LX | Coupé | Auto | Bluetooth | Spoiler | Tinted
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
- Listing ID: 8665606
- Stock #: 208
- VIN: 2HGFG3B47CH009111
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,915 KM
Vehicle Description
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
Vehicle Highlights:
Dyno Blue Pearl Exterior on Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Telescopic Steering, Bluetooth, USB & Aux Input, Tinted Glass, Rear Spoiler, Cold Air Condition, Traction Control, AM/FM/CD Player, Steering Wheel Controls, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
"The car is in great cosmetic and mechanical condition. The body is very clean and the interior has been well looked after! Everything is working as it should, save big on fuel, this isn't one you want to miss! Local new car dealership trade-in, loaded with all the essential features and creature comforts, don't wait, call now!" -Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
Vehicle Features
