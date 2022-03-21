Menu
2012 Honda Civic

155,915 KM

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

LX | Coupé | Auto | Bluetooth | Spoiler | Tinted

2012 Honda Civic

LX | Coupé | Auto | Bluetooth | Spoiler | Tinted

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

155,915KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8665606
  • Stock #: 208
  • VIN: 2HGFG3B47CH009111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,915 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Dyno Blue Pearl Exterior on Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Telescopic Steering, Bluetooth, USB & Aux Input, Tinted Glass, Rear Spoiler, Cold Air Condition, Traction Control, AM/FM/CD Player, Steering Wheel Controls, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
"The car is in great cosmetic and mechanical condition. The body is very clean and the interior has been well looked after! Everything is working as it should, save big on fuel, this isn't one you want to miss! Local new car dealership trade-in, loaded with all the essential features and creature comforts, don't wait, call now!" -Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

