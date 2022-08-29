Menu
2012 Hyundai Accent

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Mint Auto Sales

905-240-6468

2012 Hyundai Accent

2012 Hyundai Accent

GLS

2012 Hyundai Accent

GLS

Location

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

905-240-6468

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9312997
  • Stock #: 694
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE8CU259978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Strong engine

Larger, sharper, and more fuel-efficient!!!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Mint Auto Sales

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

