2012 Hyundai Accent
GLS
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
135,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9312997
- Stock #: 694
- VIN: KMHCT4AE8CU259978
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Strong engine
Larger, sharper, and more fuel-efficient!!!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch
