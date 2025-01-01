2012 Hyundai Elantra

Menu
<p><em>To ensure quality control, our incoming units go through a thorough reconditioning process. While we get our new inventory ready, you can contact us and one of our sales associates will be able to assist you and answer all your questions. Full description and 30+ photos coming soon. Were appreciative of your patience, we look forward to meeting you soon!</em><br /><br /><strong>Relax & Take It Easy:</strong><br />Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If youre not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! <span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; box-sizing: border-box;>For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years!</span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;> </strong><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>Currently, all our prices are advertised as </span><em style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>unfit</em><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;> which simply means, you wont be able to drive the car home unless its certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. <br /><br /></span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>True North Automobiles</strong><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. <br />1-905-576-8111</strong></p>

2012 Hyundai Elantra

127,750 KM

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing
GL | Auto | Power Group | Bluetooth | Alloys ++

13188551

  1. 1763482472892
  2. 1763482473370
Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

Used
127,750KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE8CH071742

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 680
  • Mileage 127,750 KM

To ensure quality control, our incoming units go through a thorough reconditioning process. While we get our new inventory ready, you can contact us and one of our sales associates will be able to assist you and answer all your questions. Full description and 30+ photos coming soon. We're appreciative of your patience, we look forward to meeting you soon!

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

