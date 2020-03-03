Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Hyundai Elantra

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Elantra

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales Inc

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

  1. 4811133
  2. 4811133
  3. 4811133
  4. 4811133
  5. 4811133
  6. 4811133
  7. 4811133
  8. 4811133
  9. 4811133
  10. 4811133
  11. 4811133
  12. 4811133
Contact Seller

$7,399

+ taxes & licensing

  • 113,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4811133
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE8CH097032
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

OSHAWA FINE AUTO SALES - FOR INQUIRY PLEASE CALL US AT - 289 653 1993 --
2012 Hyundai Elantra GLS Sedann-LOW KMS- ONE OWNER-Back up Camera-Heated Seats-Bluetooth- Air Condition--CRUISE CONTROL-KEYLESS ENTRY-POWER WINDOWS- Power Mirrors- New Battery-and lots more.. NO ACCIDENT" WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"-We are a proud member of OMVIC and UCDA. Carproof reports are available upon request We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins For more information please visit our website at http://oshawafineautosale.webs.com/ or call 2896531993 .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from. Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. 766 Simcoe Street South, in Oshawa , just south of 401 and Bloor street, corner of Erie street and Simcoe south

Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Additional Features
  • FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oshawa Fine Auto Sales Inc

2012 Hyundai Elantra
 113,000 KM
$7,399 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Odyssey 4...
 166,000 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Trax ...
 116,997 KM
$9,495 + tax & lic
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales Inc

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales Inc

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

289-653-XXXX

(click to show)

289-653-1993

Send A Message