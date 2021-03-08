+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase! Please note: Our website is in the final stages of being built, in the meantime, if you have any questions, comments, or concerns, please don't hesitate to reach out via e-mail or telephone. We're open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
184 King Street West, Oshawa. 905-576-8111.
Vehicle Highlights:
Red Allure Exterior on Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Sunroof, Bluetooth, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Heated Seats, Active ECO, USB & Aux Input & Lots of creature comforts.
Manager's Notes:
"Very nice car, looks and drives just as it should! The exterior is in excellent shape and the interior compliments it perfectly well. If you're in the market for a reliable sedan without breaking the bank, look no further. This 2012 Hyundai Elantra GLS offers a ton of value for the money, you simply can't go wrong!" - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J3.
905-576-8111
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2