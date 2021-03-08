Menu
2012 Hyundai Elantra

130,020 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
True North Automobiles

416-320-1462

GLS | Auto | Sunroof | Bluetooth | Alloys & More!

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

416-320-1462

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

130,020KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6645086
  • Stock #: 001
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE8CH084040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,020 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase! Please note: Our website is in the final stages of being built, in the meantime, if you have any questions, comments, or concerns, please don't hesitate to reach out via e-mail or telephone. We're open 7 days a week to accommodate you! 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Red Allure Exterior on Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Sunroof, Bluetooth, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Heated Seats, Active ECO, USB & Aux Input & Lots of creature comforts. 

Manager's Notes: 
"Very nice car, looks and drives just as it should! The exterior is in excellent shape and the interior compliments it perfectly well. If you're in the market for a reliable sedan without breaking the bank, look no further. This 2012 Hyundai Elantra GLS offers a ton of value for the money, you simply can't go wrong!" - Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J3. 
905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

