2012 Hyundai Tucson ...

Sale $11,995 + taxes & licensing
1 1 9 , 4 5 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 119,452 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Spoiler Rear Spoiler Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers Bluetooth Connection

