2012 Hyundai Tucson
GL | Auto | Reverse Cam | Bluetooth | Power Group
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
- Listing ID: 9815356
- Stock #: 291
- VIN: KM8JT3AC7CU477703
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 119,452 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Rates as low as 5.9% [OAC]. All credits approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Highlights:
Graphite Grey Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Reverse Camera, Power Group, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, USB & Aux Input, Rear Spoiler, Rear Split & Folding Seats, All-Season Tires, Telescopic Steering, AM/FM/CD Player, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
A nice low-mileage unit, this 2012 Hyundai Tucson GL is perfect for just about any driver! Loaded with all the essential features and in great condition, you simply can't go wrong! Local new car dealership trade-in. This isn't one you want to miss, call now and book your appointment! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
