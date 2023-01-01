Menu
2012 Hyundai Tucson

119,452 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2012 Hyundai Tucson

2012 Hyundai Tucson

GL | Auto | Reverse Cam | Bluetooth | Power Group

2012 Hyundai Tucson

GL | Auto | Reverse Cam | Bluetooth | Power Group

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

119,452KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9815356
  • Stock #: 291
  • VIN: KM8JT3AC7CU477703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,452 KM

Vehicle Description

We accept all trades! Financing available! Rates as low as 5.9% [OAC]. All credits approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory! 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Graphite Grey Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Reverse Camera, Power Group, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, USB & Aux Input, Rear Spoiler, Rear Split & Folding Seats, All-Season Tires, Telescopic Steering, AM/FM/CD Player, and so much more!   

Manager's Notes: 
A nice low-mileage unit, this 2012 Hyundai Tucson GL is perfect for just about any driver! Loaded with all the essential features and in great condition, you simply can't go wrong! Local new car dealership trade-in. This isn't one you want to miss, call now and book your appointment! - Mina Morris

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

