Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; caret-color: #080809; color: #080809; font-family: system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, .SFNSText-Regular, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>2012 Jeep Patriot Northern Edition 4 Door Automatic In excellent condition comes certified Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Power side mirrors Cruise control Tilted stearing Tinted windows Am/fm/aux Very clean interior in side out New tires New brakes Car comes certified Great on gas Cheap on insurance $6899 plus applicable taxes Financing available all credit welcome Warranty available Dealer SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA SHUAIBAUTO.COM 647 303 7143</span></p>

2012 Jeep Patriot

144,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,899

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
13164266

2012 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

Location

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

  1. 1762727672701
  2. 1762727673213
  3. 1762727673646
  4. 1762727674084
  5. 1762727674517
  6. 1762727674960
  7. 1762727675365
  8. 1762727675799
  9. 1762727676221
  10. 1762727676634
  11. 1762727677083
  12. 1762727677499
  13. 1762727678039
  14. 1762727678493
  15. 1762727678914
  16. 1762727679360
  17. 1762727679774
  18. 1762727680183
  19. 1762727680603
  20. 1762727681040
  21. 1762727681494
  22. 1762727681941
  23. 1762727682362
  24. 1762727682798
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,899

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
144,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4NJPAB4CD513826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Jeep Patriot Northern Edition 4 Door Automatic In excellent condition comes certified Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Power side mirrors Cruise control Tilted stearing Tinted windows Am/fm/aux Very clean interior in side out New tires New brakes Car comes certified Great on gas Cheap on insurance $6899 plus applicable taxes Financing available all credit welcome Warranty available Dealer SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA SHUAIBAUTO.COM 647 303 7143

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Shuaib Auto

Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT 0 $8,695 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 for sale in Oshawa, ON
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 204,000 KM $6,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze LT 155,000 KM $7,695 + tax & lic

Email Shuaib Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shuaib Auto

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

Call Dealer

(647) 303-XXXX

(click to show)

(647) 303-7143

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,899

+ taxes & licensing>

Shuaib Auto

(647) 303-7143

2012 Jeep Patriot