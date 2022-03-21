$7,990+ tax & licensing
$7,990
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Jeep Patriot
North 4X4
Location
450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
211,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8822699
- VIN: 1C4NJRAB9CD648263
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 211,500 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX
We have an on-site garage open from Monday to Friday to assist with all types of services that your vehicle may require.
On-site approval for leasing as low as 4.5%
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit... You’re Approved!!!
Call us at 905-240-MINT(6468)
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
