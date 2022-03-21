Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Jeep Patriot

211,500 KM

Details Description Features

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Mint Auto Sales

905-240-6468

Contact Seller
2012 Jeep Patriot

2012 Jeep Patriot

North 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Jeep Patriot

North 4X4

Location

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

905-240-6468

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

211,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8822699
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB9CD648263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 211,500 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX

 

We have an on-site garage open from Monday to Friday to assist with all types of services that your vehicle may require.

On-site approval for leasing as low as 4.5%

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit... You’re Approved!!!

Call us at 905-240-MINT(6468)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mint Auto Sales

2012 Jeep Patriot No...
 211,500 KM
$7,990 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Journey SE
 171,500 KM
$7,490 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Cruze
228,000 KM
$5,490 + tax & lic

Email Mint Auto Sales

Mint Auto Sales

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

Call Dealer

905-240-XXXX

(click to show)

905-240-6468

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory