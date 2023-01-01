Menu
2012 Kia Forte

160,460 KM

Details Description

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Babs Auto Sales

647-642-3511

2012 Kia Forte

2012 Kia Forte

LX

2012 Kia Forte

LX

Location

Babs Auto Sales

433 Bloor St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 5Y5

647-642-3511

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

160,460KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10637577
  Stock #: 1394
  VIN: KNAFT4A24C5504760

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 160,460 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED.
We are including a free 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package]
NO HIDDEN FEES



- WHAT YOU GET -
- Back up sensor
- Bluetooth
- Keyless Entry
- Cruise control
- Power seats
- Power windows
- Power locks


- PEACE OF MIND PURCHASE -
We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to assist you before and after your purchase.


Babs Auto Sales
433 Bloor Street W.
Oshawa, ON L1J 5Y5
647-642-3511
Or
416-315-7223
Mon - Fri: 9am to 6pm / Sat: 10am to 4pm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

