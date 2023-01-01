$9,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Kia Forte
LX
Location
433 Bloor St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 5Y5
160,460KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10637577
- Stock #: 1394
- VIN: KNAFT4A24C5504760
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 160,460 KM
Vehicle Description
We are including a free 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package]
NO HIDDEN FEES
- WHAT YOU GET -
- Back up sensor
- Bluetooth
- Keyless Entry
- Cruise control
- Power seats
- Power windows
- Power locks
- PEACE OF MIND PURCHASE -
We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to assist you before and after your purchase.
Mon - Fri: 9am to 6pm / Sat: 10am to 4pm
