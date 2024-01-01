Menu
2012 Kia Forte Koup SX Luxury-No Accident-Sunroof-Alloy Wheels-TPMS System-Leather Seats-Heated Seats-Air Conditioning-Power Windows-Power Locks... WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE WORK WITH MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT PROVIDE LOANS FIT YOUR UNIQUE SITUATION. Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING ARE EXTRA ==== Buy with confidence; ====
We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC). Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA) CarFax reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins.

For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca- You can find us on CarGurus site & Ontariocars.ca 

Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa

289 -653-1993 Get ready to turn heads with this sleek 2012 Kia Forte Koup sx Luxury, available now at Oshawa Fine Auto Sales! This sporty coupe is in excellent condition, with only 148,000km on the odometer, and boasts a powerful 2.4L 4-cylinder engine that delivers both performance and fuel efficiency. Its silver exterior gleams under the sun, complemented by a luxurious black interior with heated leather seats. The Forte Koup sx Luxury offers a perfect blend of style and practicality, with features designed for comfort and convenience on the road.

Step inside and enjoy the luxurious amenities this car has to offer. Relax in the heated leather seats while you listen to your favorite tunes through the CD player. The sunroof lets you soak up the sun, while the heated mirrors ensure visibility in any weather. With features like automatic headlights, cruise control, and power windows, this Kia Forte Koup sx Luxury offers a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. The anti-theft system provides peace of mind, while the traction control ensures you maintain a firm grip on the road.

This 2012 Kia Forte Koup sx Luxury is a great option for those seeking a stylish and reliable coupe with a long list of desirable features. Visit Oshawa Fine Auto Sales today for a test drive and experience the excitement for yourself!

5 Features with Sizzle:

1. Sleek and Sporty Design: Turn heads with this eye-catching coupe.
2. Luxurious Interior: Indulge in the comfort of heated leather seats.
3. Powerful Engine: Experience the thrill of a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine.
4. Sunroof for Sunny Days: Open up the sunroof and let the sunshine in.
5. Anti-theft System: Drive with peace of mind knowing your vehicle is secure.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

148,000 KM

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
SX Luxury

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAFW6A36C5589600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
