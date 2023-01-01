Menu
2012 Kia Rio

211,000 KM

$7,490

+ tax & licensing
$7,490

+ taxes & licensing

Mint Auto Sales

905-240-6468

2012 Kia Rio

2012 Kia Rio

LX

2012 Kia Rio

LX

Location

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

905-240-6468

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,490

+ taxes & licensing

211,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9472587
  • Stock #: 710
  • VIN: KNADM4A38C6043456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 211,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Bring us your trade

All of our vehicles are certified!!!

We have an on-site garage open from Monday to Friday to assist with all types of services that your vehicle may require.

On-site approval for leasing as low as 4.5%

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit... You’re Approved!!!

Call us at 905-240-MINT(6468)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

