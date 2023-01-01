$7,490+ tax & licensing
2012 Kia Rio
LX
Location
450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4
905-240-6468
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
211,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9472587
- Stock #: 710
- VIN: KNADM4A38C6043456
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 211,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Bring us your trade
All of our vehicles are certified!!!
We have an on-site garage open from Monday to Friday to assist with all types of services that your vehicle may require.
On-site approval for leasing as low as 4.5%
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit... You’re Approved!!!
Call us at 905-240-MINT(6468)
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
