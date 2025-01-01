$3,500+ taxes & licensing
2012 Kia Rondo
EX w/3rd Row
2012 Kia Rondo
EX w/3rd Row
Location
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
289-653-1993
Sold As Is
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 186,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Kia Rondo EX- V6- FRESH TRADE-NOT INSPECTED -LEATHER SEAT- SUNROOF- 3 RD ROW SEAT- 7 SEAT- POWER SEAT- HEATED SEAT- BACKUP CAMERA- BLUETOOTH- TIRES ALMOST NEW- AS-IS SALE.
This vehicle is being sold “as is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud UCDA Member
$3500 + HST
For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.
766 Simcoe Street South
Oshawa, on.
289-653-1993
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-653-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
289-653-1993