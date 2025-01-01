$7,989+ tax & licensing
2012 Kia Sportage
EX CAMERA COOLED SEATS AWD
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$7,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 193,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and feature-packed SUV that can handle any adventure? Look no further than this 2012 Kia Sportage EX AWD, proudly offered by R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This pearl white beauty boasts a stylish exterior and a luxurious black leather interior, complete with heated and cooled seats, ensuring your comfort year-round. With its powerful 4-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, this Sportage is ready to tackle any terrain, while its impressive list of features ensures a premium driving experience.
This well-maintained Sportage has travelled 193,100km and comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of modern amenities. From its premium sound system to its Bluetooth connectivity and rearview camera, this vehicle combines practicality with cutting-edge technology. The driver-centric cockpit features power everything, including seats, windows, and mirrors, while the push-button start and keyless entry add an extra touch of convenience.
Here are 5 features that make this Sportage stand out:
- Cooled Seats: Beat the heat in style with the ultimate luxury feature - cooled seats.
- All-Wheel Drive: Enjoy peace of mind knowing you're equipped for any weather condition.
- Leather Seats: Experience comfort and sophistication with premium leather seating.
- Rearview Camera: Parking is a breeze with the added safety and convenience of a rearview camera.
- Push Button Start: Enjoy a seamless and modern driving experience with push-button ignition.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Vehicle Features
