<p>Looking for a reliable and feature-packed SUV that can handle any adventure? Look no further than this 2012 Kia Sportage EX AWD, proudly offered by R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This pearl white beauty boasts a stylish exterior and a luxurious black leather interior, complete with heated and <em>cooled</em> seats, ensuring your comfort year-round. With its powerful 4-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, this Sportage is ready to tackle any terrain, while its impressive list of features ensures a premium driving experience.</p><p>This well-maintained Sportage has travelled 193,100km and comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of modern amenities. From its premium sound system to its Bluetooth connectivity and rearview camera, this vehicle combines practicality with cutting-edge technology. The driver-centric cockpit features power everything, including seats, windows, and mirrors, while the push-button start and keyless entry add an extra touch of convenience.</p><p>Here are 5 features that make this Sportage stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Cooled Seats:</strong> Beat the heat in style with the ultimate luxury feature - cooled seats.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Enjoy peace of mind knowing youre equipped for any weather condition.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Experience comfort and sophistication with premium leather seating.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Parking is a breeze with the added safety and convenience of a rearview camera.</li><li><strong>Push Button Start:</strong> Enjoy a seamless and modern driving experience with push-button ignition.</li></ul><pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C <br /><br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br />Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre>

2012 Kia Sportage

193,100 KM

$7,989

+ tax & licensing
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

