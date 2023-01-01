Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

169,118 KM

Details Description

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Babs Auto Sales

647-642-3511

i Touring

Location

Babs Auto Sales

433 Bloor St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 5Y5

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

169,118KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10637580
  • Stock #: 1350
  • VIN: JM1BL1V77C1668422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 169,118 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle DescriptionCERTIFIED.
We are including a free 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package]
NO HIDDEN FEES

- WHAT YOU GET -
- cruise control
-bluetooth
- power seats
- air conditioning
- power windows
- power locks


- PEACE OF MIND PURCHASE -
We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to assist you before and after your purchase.
COME VISIT US AT:
Babs Auto Sales
433 Bloor Street W.
Oshawa, ON L1J 5Y5
647-642-3511 Ext.1
Or
416-315-7223
Mon - Fri: 9am to 6pm / Sat: 10am to 4pm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Babs Auto Sales

Babs Auto Sales

433 Bloor St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 5Y5

