Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>2012 Mazda 3 S Model top of the line 4 Door Automatic 2.5 In Excellent Condition fullyloaded with options comes Certified Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Push start button Power side mirrors Heater sets Rain sensor Exzon lights Sunroof Fog lights Tinted windows Duel climate control Cruise control Tilted stearing Am/fm/cd/aux/ bluetooth Led tail lights Leather interior black super clean interior inside out Duel exhaust All around brand new breaks and pads Very clean inside out. Lane Detector Rain sensor Loaded with options Navigation GPS 174000km. Dealer $7500 plus applicable tax. FINANCING AVAILABLE ALL CREDIT WELCOME Please note if the ads up the car is available. SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143</span></p>

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

174,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

S

Watch This Vehicle
12204133

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

S

Location

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

  1. 1740115037
  2. 1740115039
  3. 1740115040
  4. 1740115041
  5. 1740115043
  6. 1740115044
  7. 1740115046
  8. 1740115047
  9. 1740115048
  10. 1740115049
  11. 1740115050
  12. 1740115052
  13. 1740115053
  14. 1740115054
  15. 1740115055
  16. 1740115056
  17. 1740115058
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
174,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Mazda 3 S Model top of the line 4 Door Automatic 2.5 In Excellent Condition fullyloaded with options comes Certified Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Push start button Power side mirrors Heater sets Rain sensor Exzon lights Sunroof Fog lights Tinted windows Duel climate control Cruise control Tilted stearing Am/fm/cd/aux/ bluetooth Led tail lights Leather interior black super clean interior inside out Duel exhaust All around brand new breaks and pads Very clean inside out. Lane Detector Rain sensor Loaded with options Navigation GPS 174000km. Dealer $7500 plus applicable tax. FINANCING AVAILABLE ALL CREDIT WELCOME Please note if the ads up the car is available. SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Security

Automatic High Beams

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Shuaib Auto

Used 2011 Honda Civic 2dr Man SE for sale in Oshawa, ON
2011 Honda Civic 2dr Man SE 184,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Jeep Compass for sale in Oshawa, ON
2010 Jeep Compass 143,000 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Focus 5dr HB Titanium for sale in Oshawa, ON
2013 Ford Focus 5dr HB Titanium 136,000 KM $8,495 + tax & lic

Email Shuaib Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shuaib Auto

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

Call Dealer

(647) 303-XXXX

(click to show)

(647) 303-7143

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Shuaib Auto

(647) 303-7143

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA3