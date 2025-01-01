Menu
2012 Mazda 3 S Model top of the line 4 Door Automatic 2.5 In Excellent Condition fullyloaded with options comes Certified Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Push start button Power side mirrors Heater sets Rain sensor Exzon lights Sunroof Fog lights Tinted windows Duel climate control Cruise control Tilted stearing Am/fm/cd/aux/ bluetooth Led tail lights Leather interior black super clean interior inside out Duel exhaust All around brand new breaks and pads Very clean inside out. Lane Dector Rain sensor Loaded with options Navigation GPS 174000km. Dealer $7499 plus applicable tax. FINANCING AVAILABLE ALL CREDIT WELCOME Please note if the ads up the car is available. SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

174,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
12265837

Location

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
174,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Mazda 3 S Model top of the line 4 Door Automatic 2.5 In Excellent Condition fullyloaded with options comes Certified Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Push start button Power side mirrors Heater sets Rain sensor Exzon lights Sunroof Fog lights Tinted windows Duel climate control Cruise control Tilted stearing Am/fm/cd/aux/ bluetooth Led tail lights Leather interior black super clean interior inside out Duel exhaust All around brand new breaks and pads Very clean inside out. Lane Dector Rain sensor Loaded with options Navigation GPS 174000km. Dealer $7499 plus applicable tax. FINANCING AVAILABLE ALL CREDIT WELCOME Please note if the ads up the car is available. SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Security

Automatic High Beams

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

