2012 Mazda 3 S Model top of the line 4 Door Automatic 2.5 In Excellent Condition fullyloaded with options comes Certified Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Push start button Power side mirrors Heater sets Rain sensor Exzon lights Sunroof Fog lights Tinted windows Duel climate control Cruise control Tilted stearing Am/fm/cd/aux/ bluetooth Led tail lights Leather interior black super clean interior inside out Duel exhaust All around brand new breaks and pads Very clean inside out. Lane Dector Rain sensor Loaded with options Navigation GPS 174000km. Dealer $7499 plus applicable tax. FINANCING AVAILABLE ALL CREDIT WELCOME Please note if the ads up the car is available. SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

174,000 KM

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

4DR SDN AUTO GT

12432834

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

4DR SDN AUTO GT

Location

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
174,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1W52C1610019

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Mazda 3 S Model top of the line 4 Door Automatic 2.5 In Excellent Condition fullyloaded with options comes Certified Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Push start button Power side mirrors Heater sets Rain sensor Exzon lights Sunroof Fog lights Tinted windows Duel climate control Cruise control Tilted stearing Am/fm/cd/aux/ bluetooth Led tail lights Leather interior black super clean interior inside out Duel exhaust All around brand new breaks and pads Very clean inside out. Lane Dector Rain sensor Loaded with options Navigation GPS 174000km. Dealer $7499 plus applicable tax. FINANCING AVAILABLE ALL CREDIT WELCOME Please note if the ads up the car is available. SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Shuaib Auto

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Shuaib Auto

(647) 303-7143

2012 Mazda MAZDA3