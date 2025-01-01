Menu
2012 Mazda 3 SkyActive 4 Door Automatic in excellent condition comes certified Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Power side mirrors Tilted stearing Cruise control Power stearing Halogen headlights Ac ice cold Heated sets new tires new brakes rotors all around Am/fm/cd/aux/bluetooth stereo Clean interior Clean outside Comes certified EXTRA GAS SAVER SKYACTIVE TECHNOLOGY $6699plus applicable tax Financing available all credit welcome Dealer SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143 SHUAIBAUTO.COM

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

219,000 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

13164248

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
219,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1L70C1567919

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 219,000 KM

2012 Mazda 3 SkyActive 4 Door Automatic in excellent condition comes certified Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Power side mirrors Tilted stearing Cruise control Power stearing Halogen headlights Ac ice cold Heated sets new tires new brakes rotors all around Am/fm/cd/aux/bluetooth stereo Clean interior Clean outside Comes certified EXTRA GAS SAVER SKYACTIVE TECHNOLOGY $6699plus applicable tax Financing available all credit welcome Dealer SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143 SHUAIBAUTO.COM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Air Conditioned Seats

