2012 Mazda 3 SkyActive 4 Door Automatic in excellent condition comes certified Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Power side mirrors Tilted stearing Cruise control Power stearing Halogen headlights Ac ice cold Heated sets new tires new brakes rotors all around Am/fm/cd/aux/bluetooth stereo Clean interior Clean outside Comes certified EXTRA GAS SAVER SKYACTIVE TECHNOLOGY $6495 plus applicable tax Financing available all credit welcome Dealer SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143 SHUAIBAUTO.COM

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

219,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,599

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

13487948

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Location

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,599

+ taxes & licensing

Used
219,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1L70C1567919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 219,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Mazda 3 SkyActive 4 Door Automatic in excellent condition comes certified Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Power side mirrors Tilted stearing Cruise control Power stearing Halogen headlights Ac ice cold Heated sets new tires new brakes rotors all around Am/fm/cd/aux/bluetooth stereo Clean interior Clean outside Comes certified EXTRA GAS SAVER SKYACTIVE TECHNOLOGY $6495 plus applicable tax Financing available all credit welcome Dealer SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143 SHUAIBAUTO.COM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights

Email Shuaib Auto

Shuaib Auto

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

$6,599

+ taxes & licensing>

Shuaib Auto

(647) 303-7143

2012 Mazda MAZDA3