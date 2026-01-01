$6,599+ taxes & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY
Location
Shuaib Auto
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
(647) 303-7143
Certified
$6,599
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 219,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Mazda 3 SkyActive 4 Door Automatic in excellent condition comes certified Power windows Power locks Keyless entry Power side mirrors Tilted stearing Cruise control Power stearing Halogen headlights Ac ice cold Heated sets new tires new brakes rotors all around Am/fm/cd/aux/bluetooth stereo Clean interior Clean outside Comes certified EXTRA GAS SAVER SKYACTIVE TECHNOLOGY $6495 plus applicable tax Financing available all credit welcome Dealer SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143 SHUAIBAUTO.COM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Exterior
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Shuaib Auto
Email Shuaib Auto
Shuaib Auto
Call Dealer
(647) 303-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
(647) 303-7143